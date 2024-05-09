Hollywood

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Hollywood

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white car with its windshield smashed and what looked like blood on the pavement next to it

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bicyclist was hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Hollywood Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Sheridan Street and North 19th Avenue, Hollywood Police officials said.

The bicyclist was transported to Memorial Regional, according to police.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white car with its windshield smashed and what looked like blood on the pavement next to it.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No further information was available on the condition of the victim or driver.

Police had Sheridan Street heading eastbound at North 20th Avenue and Federal Highway blocked while they investigated.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us