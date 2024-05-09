Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Hollywood

A bicyclist was hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Hollywood Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Sheridan Street and North 19th Avenue, Hollywood Police officials said.

The bicyclist was transported to Memorial Regional, according to police.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white car with its windshield smashed and what looked like blood on the pavement next to it.

No further information was available on the condition of the victim or driver.

Police had Sheridan Street heading eastbound at North 20th Avenue and Federal Highway blocked while they investigated.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.