Boat Explosion in Fort Lauderdale Causes Multiple Injuries

A boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale caused multiple injuries and sent at least five people to the hospital Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The explosion happened just before 2 p.m. on the New River in the 2000 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said about 21 people were on the 41-foot Wellcraft boat when there was some sort of explosion that threw several people into the water.

#BREAKING #FLPD + @FLFR411 PIOs are coordinating the boat fire. As soon as we established a safe media staging site we will share that location via this thread. — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 15, 2020

Officials said 13 people suffered burns, and five of those people were hospitalized. Two were in critical condition and three had minor injuries.

The others who were burned were treated at the scene. The burns vary from 1st to 3rd degree, officials said.

Officials said nearby boats pulled people out of the water, and everyone was out of the water by the time fire rescue arrived.

Authorities said they're investigating if it was a party boat that had been rented out or if it was someone's personal boat.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.