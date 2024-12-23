1 missing, several injured after boat explosion at Fort Lauderdale marina

Several people were injured and another was missing in the water after an explosion on a boat Monday at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, fire officials said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion at Lauderdale Marina at 1900 SE 15th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The fire spread to a second boat, officials said. Video from Chopper6 showed firefighters battling the intense flames.

Five people were transported to area hospitals, with three of them with traumatic injuries, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

A search was underway for a sixth person, who was reported missing in the water.

It's unclear what caused the explosion.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.