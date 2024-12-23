1 missing, several injured after boat explosion at Fort Lauderdale marina

Several people were injured and another was missing in the water after an explosion on a boat Monday at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, fire officials said.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion at Lauderdale Marina at 1900 SE 15th Street.
The fire spread to a second boat, officials said. Video from Chopper6 showed firefighters battling the intense flames.
Five people were transported to area hospitals, with three of them with traumatic injuries, officials said.
A search was underway for a sixth person, who was reported missing in the water.
It's unclear what caused the explosion.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.