Wild surveillance video shows the moments a boat exploded Monday at a Fort Lauderdale marina, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion at Lauderdale Marina at 1900 SE 15th Street.

Video from live-streaming webcam company EarthCam showed the moments the boat exploded. The fire eventually grew larger and larger and thick black smoke billowed in the sky.