Body of Guest Who Jumped Overboard From Carnival Cruise Ship Reportedly Found

A search that was underway for a guest who jumped overboard Wednesday night from the Carnival Horizon ship has reportedly ended after the body was found.
The guest jumped from deck 11 at approximately 7 p.m., according to a Carnival spokesperson, and the ship's command immediately began a search and rescue operation.
The U.S. Coast Guard was notified, and the cruise line is providing support to the guest's wife.
A news reporter onboard the ship and the Miami Herald reported the body was found late Wednesday night.
The Carnival Horizon departed Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, two hours before at around 5 p.m ET.
The six-day cruise departed Miami this past Sunday and is expected to return Saturday.
Further information was not available.
