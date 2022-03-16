Body of Guest Who Jumped Overboard From Carnival Cruise Ship Reportedly Found

A search that was underway for a guest who jumped overboard Wednesday night from the Carnival Horizon ship has reportedly ended after the body was found.

The guest jumped from deck 11 at approximately 7 p.m., according to a Carnival spokesperson, and the ship's command immediately began a search and rescue operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified, and the cruise line is providing support to the guest's wife.

A news reporter onboard the ship and the Miami Herald reported the body was found late Wednesday night.

#BREAKING The captain has informed us that the guest who went overboard has been found. He did not make it. The family is receiving counseling services. pic.twitter.com/ylHbc4Pi6r — David Custer (@DavidLukeCuster) March 17, 2022

The Carnival Horizon departed Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, two hours before at around 5 p.m ET.

The six-day cruise departed Miami this past Sunday and is expected to return Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Further information was not available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.