South Florida

Man Killed, Another Hospitalized in Shooting on Palmetto Expressway in Miami

Footage showed a red or maroon sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

The shooting happened at a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway.

Footage showed a red or maroon sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital.

The incident had the northbound lanes of the expressway completely shut down in the area.

No other information was immediately known.

Fort Lauderdale 4 hours ago

‘He Was Special': Friends Mourn Shooters Employee Killed in Restaurant Shooting

Wilton Manors 2 hours ago

Crying, Panic in 911 Calls From Wilton Manors Fentanyl Overdoses

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us