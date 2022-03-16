Man Killed, Another Hospitalized in Shooting on Palmetto Expressway in Miami

Police are investigating a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

The shooting happened at a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway.

Footage showed a red or maroon sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital.

The incident had the northbound lanes of the expressway completely shut down in the area.

No other information was immediately known.

