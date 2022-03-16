‘He Was Special': Friends Mourn Shooters Employee Killed in Restaurant Shooting

Friends and co-workers are mourning an employee of a popular Fort Lauderdale restaurant who was shot and killed at the eatery allegedly by a former employee.

A memorial was growing outside Shooters Waterfront restaurant Wednesday for the victim, identified as 35-year-old Jordan Siddiq, a day after the shocking act of violence.

"Somebody should not have lost what they lost yesterday," one friend said.

Dozens showed up to the restaurant Wednesday to pay their respects with flowers and pictures of Siddiq, who friends said worked as a server and lived in Weston.

“What can I say. He didn't deserve that. Nobody deserved that," another friend said.

The restaurant remained closed Wednesday as what appeared to be a private vigil was taking place inside.

The normally relaxing waterfront restaurant erupted into chaos around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when a former employee, identified by police as 33-year-old Angel Candelaria, allegedly showed up and shot Siddiq in the patio area.

Siddiq was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Candelaria fled the scene but was taken into custody less than two hours later, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Police said a gun was recovered. Candelaria faces a first-degree murder charge, and remained behind bars Wednesday, jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office

One friend said Candelaria and Siddiq may have had issues over a woman.

All of the friends who spoke said they're still in shock over Siddiq's killing.

"He was an amazing person. He wasn’t just a server, that guy was a character, he was something, he was special," one friend said.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.