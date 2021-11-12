Body of Miami Boater Recovered Days After He Went Missing

The body of a Miami boater who went missing while out on the water Tuesday evening has been recovered following a massive search, authorities said.

The body of 36-year-old Reynier Marino was recovered around 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The body was discovered about a quarter of a nautical miles north of the Julia Tuttle Causeway by a good Samaritan, who called 911, officials said.

"Our deepest condolences extend to the family and friends of Mr. Marino," the FWc said in a statement. "The FWC will conduct a thorough investigation into this boating accident."

A massive search effort had been launched after Marino did not return Tuesday after launching a boat from Pelican Harbor Marina around 7:00 p.m.

The boat was later found damaged and with no one on board.

Family members said Marino is the owner of Hellkats Power Boats, a performance boat building company in Miami.

NBC 6's Nicole Lauren has the emotional plea from those closest to the boater who has not been seen since late Tuesday night.

Jeanet Pedrero, Marino's wife, said he had been out alone, testing a 32-foot boat that someone had purchased, but he never returned.

Pedrero released photos and video of the damaged boat, after it was brought to Pelican Harbor Marina.

Jeanet Pedrero

Julio Lavrada, who works for Marino, said he's an experienced boater and builder.

"That for him is a passion, because you can like boat but you know, you put the time, what he puts into his boats, I don't know, I'm in shock right now, I don’t know what’s going on," Lavrada said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.