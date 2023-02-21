Miami

Bodycam Shows Miami Officer Dragging Handcuffed Man Across Floor in 2021 Arrest

Three Miami Police officers involved in a takedown of a man from 2021 are facing disciplinary action for excessive force and improper procedure.

By Jamie Guirola and Kristina Bugante

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three Miami Police officers are facing disciplinary action Tuesday for a rough arrest that involved one of the officers dragging a handcuffed man on the ground back in 2021.

The officers responded to a call of domestic battery at a home on Dec. 9, 2023. Police body camera footage showed George Augustus getting into an argument with Sgt. Gary Sampson.

"We're conducting an investigation. You need to back up," Sampson said while pointing his finger in Augustus' face.

"Get your hands out of my face," Augustus said.

The argument escalates, and Sampson is seen forcefully grabbing Augustus' neck and pushing him against a fence, and other officers rush in to detain him.

Body camera footage from the hospital shows Sampson dragging a handcuffed Augustus across the floor.

The department's internal affairs found the officers used excessive force during an audit and brought the case to the citizens panel.

The panel will review the bodycam footage and determine the officers' discipline, which can range from training to suspension without pay.

