Bodycam shows moments after child rescued from hot car at Hollywood Walmart while mom allegedly shopped

New police bodycam footage shows a police officer responding after fire rescue workers were able to free a young child who was allegedly left in a hot car in Hollywood while her mother shopped in Walmart.

The footage shows the officer responding to the parking lot of the store on State Road 7 around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, shortly after the child, who is under the age of 5, had been pulled to safety.

Hollywood Police officials said a witness heard the child screaming from a cracked window, and rescue workers were able to pull the child out without breaking the window.

Officials said the engine was turned off while the child was inside the vehicle and that store surveillance cameras revealed the mother, 34-year-old Anastasiya Motalava, was shopping inside the Walmart for more than 30 minutes while her child was left in the car.

Broward Sheriff's Office Anastasiya Motalava

Motalava was arrested and is facing one count of child neglect in the incident.

Since 1992, nearly 120 hot car deaths involving kids in Florida have been recorded by the non-profit Kids and Car Safety.

As of July, Kids and Car Safety has documented 11 hot car deaths nationwide in 2024. One of them was reported in Florida while another case is still pending an autopsy.