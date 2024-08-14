Bodycam video shows missing woman with Alzheimer's rescued from Tampa swamp

Bodycam video shows the moment deputies rescued a missing woman with Alzheimer’s in a swampy area in Tampa.

The woman, besides appearing confused, was found unharmed on Saturday after wandering off on foot, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found her at around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block Reynoldswood Drive.

“Using infrared cameras, aviation pinpointed her location in a wooded area east of her home and guided ground units, who found her unharmed in a swampy area,” authorities said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

In the video, deputies approach with flashlights and try to call the woman to them, but she waves them off and looks away.

She becomes more responsive when one deputy speaks to her in Spanish, and another deputy can be heard saying “ven” and “vamos,” Spanish for “come” and “let’s go.”

She appears to gasp in one moment, and then a deputy in Spanish says, “I am going to lift you.”

“OK,” she responds.

She makes a few more comments as a deputy walks out of the swamp with her in his arms.

Water can be heard sloshing around as he takes steps.

"Watch your step though Troy," another deputy says.

Eventually he sets her down.

"I am beyond thankful and relieved we were able to locate and rescue this missing woman quickly," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This incident highlights our specialized units and technology's critical role in ensuring the safety of our community. Our team's dedication to service and swift response made all the difference in bringing her home safely."