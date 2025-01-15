Bodycam video shows previous arrest of man accused of molesting boy in Dolphin Mall

New bodycamera video shows the 2023 arrest of a South Florida man who's now accused of molesting a boy in a Dolphin Mall bathroom.

Hunter Nicholas Hines, 35, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 18, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 in the Dolphin Mall incident, an arrest report said.

Hines, who lives in Pembroke Pines, is accused of molesting a 13-year-old in a bathroom at the mall in Sweetwater back on Jan. 4.

Hunter Hines

It's not the first time Hines has been arrested on similar allegations.

Records showed Hines is already facing charges of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery and traveling to meet a minor charges in a 2022 case in Indian River County.

Footage obtained by NBC6 on Wednesday showed authorities in Indian River taking Hines into custody in April 2023.

In that case, the juvenile victim said he'd met a man through Grindr and the two exchanged messages for a few hours, a warrant said.

The victim, who has Asperger's Syndrome, said he'd told the man he was 14 but the man wanted to pick him up and hang out, the warrant said.

The boy said the man picked him up at his home and forced him to perform sex acts and raped him, a warrant said.

Investigators later determined the man the boy met was Hines, the warrant said.

Hines was in court Tuesday, where a judge granted him a $200,000 bond plus house arrest with a GPS monitor in the Dolphin Mall case.

In a statement to NBC6, an attorney representing Hines said his client is confident he'll be vindicated in the courts.

Records show Hines is a microbiologist with a PhD from Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.