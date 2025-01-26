Bond denied for landlord accused of fatally shooting tenant in Westchester

A landlord who, police said, fatally shot a tenant in Westchester appeared before a judge.

Adam Louis Anson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder and burglary with armed assault or battery.

During his court appearance on Sunday, a judge denied Anson's bond.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Saturday at the 9400 block of Southwest 17th Terrace, where deputies found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives said Anson came to his tenant's efficiency armed with a semi-automatic pistol and tried to get inside to adjust the thermostat.

When the tenant, Carlos Gonzalez, opened the door, Anson Anson forced his way in and started punching him.

Investigators said Anson then dragged Gonzalez outside to the backyard and shot him several times in the head, killing him.

After the shooting, Anson adjusted the thermostat and went back home, where he later called 911 and said he had shot a neighbor in self-defense.

Video recorded by a neighbor captured the moment deputies put Anson in handcuffs.

Anson remains in jail.