Crime and Courts

Bond denied for landlord accused of fatally shooting tenant in Westchester

Adam Louis Anson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder and burglary with armed assault or battery

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

A landlord who, police said, fatally shot a tenant in Westchester appeared before a judge.

Adam Louis Anson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder and burglary with armed assault or battery.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

During his court appearance on Sunday, a judge denied Anson's bond.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Saturday at the 9400 block of Southwest 17th Terrace, where deputies found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Detectives said Anson came to his tenant's efficiency armed with a semi-automatic pistol and tried to get inside to adjust the thermostat.

When the tenant, Carlos Gonzalez, opened the door, Anson Anson forced his way in and started punching him.

Investigators said Anson then dragged Gonzalez outside to the backyard and shot him several times in the head, killing him.

Local

6 to Know 9 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Coral Gables 12 mins ago

Thousands attend Amerant Bank 5K to benefit United Way Miami

After the shooting, Anson adjusted the thermostat and went back home, where he later called 911 and said he had shot a neighbor in self-defense.

Video recorded by a neighbor captured the moment deputies put Anson in handcuffs.

Anson remains in jail.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us