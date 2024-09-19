Boy apparently struck and killed by lightning while riding bike in Pembroke Pines

A 16-year-old boy died after he was apparently struck by lightning while riding a bicycle in Pembroke Pines, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the teen was found lying in the grass in the area and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn't been released.

Police said the preliminary information was that he was struck by lightning, but the incident remains under investigation.