Brightline to double Orlando train service to 30 trips each day

Brightline has announced that train service between Miami and Orlando will double to 30 trips daily starting Monday.

The news comes less than two weeks after the company's inaugural trip to Central Florida.

Brightline said there will be 15 trains in each direction up to Orlando. The company currently runs eight trips each way.

The first train will leave Miami at 6:41 a.m., arriving in Orlando at 10:19 a.m. and the last train of the day will leave Miami at 9:41 p.m.

Meanwhile the first train will leave Orlando at 4:38 a.m., and arrive into Miami at 8:11 a.m. The final train will leave Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

Brightline also has stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. Additional early morning and late-night trains will operate between these stations.

Before the extension to Orlando on Sept. 22, service only went to West Palm Beach. The launch of new services came nearly three months after Brightline completed construction of its rail line between Miami and Orlando.

Trips from Miami to Orlando last about three and a half hours at speeds up to 125 mph.

For more information on ticket prices, train schedules or other information on Brightline's services to Orlando, click here.