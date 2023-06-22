Brightline completes construction of rail line between Miami and Orlando

Construction on Brightline's long-anticipated rail line between South Florida and Orlando is officially complete.

The company announced Wednesday that the 170-mile stretch of rail now connects Central and South Florida, as they gear up to begin running routes on the new line.

There will be 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando.

The high-speed rail began selling tickets Wednesday morning.

According to Brightline, the construction work generated more than 10,000 jobs and had an economic impact of more than $6 billion dollars for the Sunshine State.

First reported by NBC6 affiliate WESH, the next phase is now all about high-speed testing in that corridor between West Palm Beach and Orlando, mainly going through Brevard County.

Testing will go up to 110 miles an hour, and will continue through July.

As of now, travelers are able to book trips between Sept. 1 through the beginning of 2024.

Tickets start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids with non-stop travel expected to take just under three hours.

Premium fares start at $149, which includes a dedicated lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the trip.

Since 2019, Brightline has been running from downtown Miami to downtown West Palm Beach with a stop in between in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Two new stations in Aventura and Boca Raton opened in December.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on this link.