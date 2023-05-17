Brightline Now Selling Tickets for Trips Between Orlando and South Florida

Travelers can now purchase tickets to use the Brightline high-speed rail service between Orlando and South Florida.

The company began selling tickets Wednesday morning ahead of service from Orlando International Airport expected to begin this summer.

Tickets are only being sold for trips between September 1 and January 7, 2024 with tickets for summer 2023 trips out of Orlando expected to be released later this summer while Brightline narrows down an official start date.

There will be 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Tickets start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids with non-stop travel expected to take just under three hours

PREMIUM fares start at $149, which including a dedicated lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the trip.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on this link.