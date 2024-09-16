Broward anesthesiologist uploaded dozens of child porn images using email: Affidavit

A Broward anesthesiologist arrested on multiple child pornography charges allegedly used an email account to upload dozens of images, according to a new arrest affidavit.

David Rerko, 61, was arrested Thursday on ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of use of a computer for child pornography, Broward jail records showed.

According to the affidavit, in August, authorities received a report from Yahoo that a subscriber had uploaded images and videos of child pornography.

The account uploaded 336 files, 181 of which "were unique files containing apparent child pornography," the affidavit said.

Broward Sheriff's Office David Rerko

The user appeared to have emailed himself some of the same images multiple times between 2017 and 2024, and the images included children as young as 8, the affidavit said.

Multiple personal documents tied the email account to Rerko, who was later taken into custody during a traffic stop in Pompano Beach, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Rerko has been working in the medical field for about 21 years, and has been working at Broward Health North.

Broward Health released a statement Saturday that said Rerko worked for a third-party contractor.

"We were dismayed to learn that an anesthesiologist provided to our system by a third-party contractor has been arrested," the statement read. "Upon learning the nature of the charges, we immediately notified his employer that the physician’s privileges were revoked and that he is not permitted on any of our properties."

Rerko was booked into jail, where he was being held on $110,000 bond.