Broward commissioners approve $15M to replace helicopter in deadly crash

Broward commissioners unanimously approved to allocate $15 million to replace the helicopter involved in last week’s deadly crash.

The plan to set the money aside comes on the heels of the deadly helicopter crash on Aug. 28th, involving a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue helicopter.

According to officials, mechanical issues caused the plane to crash into an apartment building, claiming the lives of 50-year-old BSO Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson and 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton, who was in her apartment when the chopper crashed into her building. Four others were also hurt in the crash.

During a news conference last week, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the goal is to purchase a dual-engine Airbus 145 as a replacement. The chopper involved in the crash was a dual-engine, Euro-Copter 135, which is used by police and rescue services around the world.

The sheriff previously warned commissioners about the aging choppers, saying they had been in use since 1999.

"I just want to assure the public that this board of county commissioners' No. 1 priority is public safety," said Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher. "We’re gonna do whatever it takes to make that we have the best public safety available to all residents and tourists of Broward County."

The plan is to eventually replace all of BSO's helicopters, Fisher said.

A final vote on the budget will be made on Sept. 19. There's no word yet on when exactly the helicopter will be purchased and ready for use if approved.

Meanwhile, funeral services for Jackson will take place 10 a.m. Friday at the Faith Center in Sunrise.