Air Rescue captain, resident killed when BSO Fire Rescue helicopter crashes into Pompano Beach building

An air rescue captain and a civilian were killed and four people were hospitalized after a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach Monday morning, officials said.

The helicopter went down around 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said three people were onboard the helicopter.

Cell phone footage from a witness showed smoke and flames coming from the helicopter before it spun around and quickly fell from the sky. The tail of the chopper appeared to be damaged as it made a downward spiraling descent.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 viewers caught the moment the helicopter lost control and crashed into an apartment complex.

BSO officials said the chopper was heading to a scene in North Lauderdale when it crashed into a one-story multi-unit apartment building.

Witness footage showed a portion of the building completely on fire with thick black smoke rising into the air.

#Breaking New video of intense fire when BSO fire rescue helicopter crashed in #PompanoBeach one-story apartment bldg near Dixie Hwy & NE 10 St @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Ew6zATHwAG — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) August 28, 2023

Crews were seen pouring water onto the building, which had a massive hole in its roof. Two yellow tarps were seen covering the bodies inside.

NBC6 Aerial footage shows a damaged building in Pompano Beach after a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter crash.

At a news conference later Monday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said BSO Capt. Terryson Jackson, who was on the helicopter, was killed in the crash.

A second person who was in her home was also killed, Tony said. Her identity wasn't released.

Two helicopter crewmambers were able to crawl to safety after the crash, Tony said.

Witness video showed the two crewmembers climbing down the roof of the building shortly after the crash.

The two helicopter crewmembers and two civilians who were on the ground were transported to a local hospital from the scene, BSO officials said. Their identities haven't been released.

BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said the people hospitalized were in fair condition.

Tony said Jackson had been with BSO for around 19 years and said he knew him very well.

"Terryson was a rock star, he was one of the best of us, one of the brighest, he bled this profession inside and out, all day long," Tony said.

Dixie Highway was shutdown between Northeast 5th Street and Northeast 10th Street and was expected to be closed throughout the day.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

"We are hurting," Tony said. "We're gonna suffer, we're gonna hurt but this community should know, we're prepared to answer the next call, we're not gonna lose our focus even though we're hurting and we're dealing with our own tragedy."

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.