‘She's in heaven': Woman killed when BSO helicopter crashed into her home identified

A woman who was killed when a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into her Pompano Beach home has been identified.

Lurean Wheaton, 65, died when the helicopter crashed into her apartment Monday, friends and family members said.

Wheaton was originally from South Carolina but had lived in South Florida for the past eight years.

A family is remembering the beloved firefighter captain who lost his life in yesterday's helicopter crash. NBC6's Julia Bagg reports.

A close friend described her as humble and kind, and said she'd overcome drug addiction and had been sober for more than a decade.

"I didn’t want to admit it, but when I saw the flames from yesterday and the day before, I have been praying. And it was the obvious by coming this morning. It confirmed it. She’s in heaven," friend Michael Varin said.

Wheaton had been in her apartment when the helicopter went down around 8:45 a.m. Monday in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

Three crewmembers were on board the helicopter and were heading to the scene of a vehicle crash when it went down shortly after lifting off.

Cell phone footage from a witness showed smoke and flames coming from the helicopter before it spun around and quickly fell from the sky. The tail of the chopper appeared to be damaged and coming apart as it made its downward spiraling descent.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the helicopter crew experienced a mechanical issue and put out a distress signal as a fire broke out on board shortly after it was in the air.

Capt. Terryson Jackson, a flight paramedic who was on the helicopter, was also killed. The 50-year-old was a 19-year veteran of the department.

A family is remembering a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue flight paramedic who was killed in Monday's helicopter crash in Pompano Beach. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

The other two crewmembers - 37-year-old pilot Daron Roche and 31-year-old paramedic Mikael Chaguaceda - were able to crawl to safety after the helicopter crashed.

Two other people who were in the apartment building were injured and hospitalized, along with Roche and Chaguaceda.

The wreckage of the helicopter was removed Tuesday from the Pompano Beach neighborhood where it crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.