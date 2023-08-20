Broward County prepares for start of new school year

Broward County School administrators posted warm welcome back messages to students and teachers on social media this weekend ahead of the first day of school Monday.

Teachers have also been getting ready, setting up the classrooms for the upcoming year.

It’s a day physiology teacher Nori Suarez looks forward to each year.

“I concentrate on the excitement, you know how exciting it is to start a new year?” Suarez said. “You tell me a profession that there is, that every 10 months, that you can absolutely start again, start fresh, tweak it, do it a little bit better, reflect, I get to do that.”

Controversy is also marking the upcoming school year after the state approved new African American History standards which include a clause about how enslaved people “developed skills which in some instances could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Protestors gathered Friday outside the Board of Education building in Miami.

Some teachers say they also feel pressured after the state expanded its Parental Rights Act which bans instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.