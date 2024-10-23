Broward County Public Schools

Broward County Public Schools adjusts calendar after hurricane-related closures

Here are the changes

Broward County Public Schools has revised its 2024-25 calendar after Hurricanes Helene and Milton forced school closures.

The following adjustments have been made due to missed instructional days:

  • Jan. 6, 2025 was changed from an employee planning day to a regular school day for students.
  • The first semester ends on Jan. 9, 2025.
  • Jan. 10, 2025 was changed from a regular school day to an employee planning day.
  • Nov. 25 and 26, 2024 and March 31, 2025 were added as severe weather days.

The district added that exam schedules were not impacted by the changes. The adjustments were approved on Tuesday's special school board meeting.

