Broward County Public Schools Releases Schedule of Virtual Graduation Ceremonies

Broward County Public Schools announced the dates of virtual graduation ceremonies to celebrate the milestones of the class of 2020.

The ceremonies are scheduled to take place June 15-28. They will be broadcast live on BECON-TV and stream live on YouTube.

Click here to view the graduation schedule.

“With the education and training you have received, you are well prepared to be successful on whatever path you take. Our goal is to use technology to make your graduation personal and memorable," Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

The ceremonies will still have the traditional pomp and circumstance, including speeches, roll call of graduates and other school traditions.

The district said students and parents will receive cap and gown information and other specific plans from their respective schools.