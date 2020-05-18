Broward County Public Schools Won’t Host Summer Camps, Daycare

Broward County Public Schools won't be hosting any activities in their buildings over the summer, which means there won't be any camps, daycare or other programs.

The school district announced the changes Monday, saying they were based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health experts, and federal, state and local governments regarding safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Robert Runcie said staff are working to coordinate certain programs using distance learning.

"The decision on when and how to reopen school operations is a challenging one. Until there is a widely available vaccine to prevent the coronavirus, we must all limit potential exposure by practicing social distancing and embracing testing and monitoring strategies," Runcie wrote in the letter.

Broward County schools closed their campuses in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"School summer operations will be limited to construction, maintenance, cleaning and preparation for the opening of schools in the fall," Runcie wrote.

Broward teachers are currently scheduled to return to campuses on Wednesday, August 12. The first day of classes for students is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19.