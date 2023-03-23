Broward Man Arrested After Video Showed Florida Police Officer Being Thrown Into Air By Stolen Car

A Broward County resident was arrested Wednesday after police said he was the man behind the wheel of a stolen car when a security camera captured the moment a police officer in Sarasota was tossed into the air after the vehicle slammed into him.

Sarasota Police said Mark Thomas, 22, was arrested and faces charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer along with fleeing and eluding with disregard for safety.

Officers investigating a burglary were staging a roadblock on a residential neighborhood Monday around 9 p.m. after receiving reports that a stolen white Mercedes S-Class was spotted nearby.

When the officers saw that a white Mercedes - allegedly driven by Thomas, a resident of Plantation - was heading their way, the car blew passed the police blockade and slammed into an officer, sending him flying into the air and flipping him over the car's hood.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Mark Thomas (Sarasota Police Department)

“The officer who was hurt anticipated the Mercedes would try to drive onto a side street or strike one of the patrol vehicles,” Police Chief Rex Troche said, WFLA-TV reported.

The officer was then rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was discharged the same night.

Following the pursuit, the vehicle was found abandoned nearby. A police investigation later identified Thomas as the man behind the wheel and he was later taken into custody.

Thomas has a lengthy criminal record, including charges for carrying a concealed firearm and cocaine possession.