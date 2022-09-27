Broward Man Goes Missing During Personal Watercraft Trip to Bahamas

Authorities are searching for a Broward County man who went missing during a reported trip to the Bahamas on a personal watercraft.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Charles Walker? He was last seen 9/23 around 5pm in the 3200 block of NE 16th St. in Pompano. According to his family, he may have been riding a jet ski to Bimini. Call 954-764-HELP (4357) if you have info.



— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 27, 2022

Family members said Walker was trying to reach Bimini on the personal watercraft when he disappeared.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said his last known position was about 15 nautical miles off West Palm Beach.

#SearchAndRescue Have you seen this person or jet ski?



Anyone with information is asked to call @USCG Sector Miami at (305) 535-4472.



The overdue jetski operator is believed to have left Pompano, FL for Bimini, Bahamas on Saturday. Last known position was 15NM off W Palm Beach. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 27, 2022

Walker is 5-foot-9, about 195 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4268 or the Coast Guard at 305-535-4472.