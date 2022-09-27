Broward Man Goes Missing During Personal Watercraft Trip to Bahamas

Authorities are searching for a Broward County man who went missing during a reported trip to the Bahamas on a personal watercraft.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach.
Family members said Walker was trying to reach Bimini on the personal watercraft when he disappeared.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
U.S. Coast Guard officials said his last known position was about 15 nautical miles off West Palm Beach.
Walker is 5-foot-9, about 195 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.
Local
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4268 or the Coast Guard at 305-535-4472.