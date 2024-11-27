Broward mom allegedly drove SUV into child's father and woman he was having sex with

A Broward woman who allegedly drove her SUV into her child's father and a woman he was having sex with is facing battery charges, authorities said.

Tanisha Monique Burgess, 37, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office Tuesday on two counts of aggravated battery, jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Broward Sheriff's Office Tanisha Monique Burgess

The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sept. 22 on North Beach Road in Dania Beach.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to an arrest report, a woman said she and a man were having sex on the passenger side of his car when a dark colored Nissan SUV that was going about 20 mph struck them and pinned them between the two vehicles.

After the collision, the driver, later identified as Burgess, got out of the SUV and got into a verbal altercation.

"B----, you know who the f--- I am; I am [redacted]'s baby mama," she said before leaving in her SUV, according to the report.

The woman said she was unaware of any relationship between the man and Burgess, and said he never told her he was involved with anyone else, the report said.

Police later spoke with the man, who said Burgess, his child's mother, did hit them with her SUV but he didn't want to be involved or pursue charges, the report said.

The woman who was struck by the SUV suffered leg injuries and was treated at two different hospitals for a laceration that required staples.

Burgess was arrested and booked into jail. She later appeared in court where she received a $7,500 bond.