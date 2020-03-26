2 Broward Poll Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two poll workers who worked at several voting locations in Broward County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, elections officials said Thursday.

One of the workers worked at precinct V020 at the David Park Community Center in Hollywood and the Weston early voting location, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections said in a news release. The other worker worked only on Election Day (March 17) at Precinct V011, located at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Hollywood.

Officials did not release their identities, citing privacy concerns.

Elections officials said county staff and poll workers at those locations have been notified. They're also advising anyone who voted on March 17 at the Hollywood locations or who voted early at the Weston location to take appropriate steps and seek medical advice.

If you think you or someone close to you has been infected, experts recommend to stay home unless medical care is needed and to call a doctor before coming in. Based on the reported cases of the virus, the CDC has narrowed the symptoms to fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Symptoms of the virus appear 2-14 days after exposure. The average incubation time, though, is five days, and 97.5% of people infected with the virus will show symptoms within 12 days, according to a recent study.