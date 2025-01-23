Broward School Board finally defines ‘Redefining Schools': Here are the ones facing changes

The “Redefining Broward County Public Schools” initiative officially took shape Wednesday.

After a lengthy discussion and much public input, the school board voted in favor of superintendent Howard Hepburn’s plan, which closes one school, the lowest enrolled school in the district. It’s a far cry from the original mandate, which was to shut down at least five schools to deal with a massive under-enrollment situation.

“What we have ignored today is this,” said board member Dr. Allen Zeman during the meeting, as he held up a chart showing 23 years of consistent, declining enrollment.

Zeman wanted more schools closed. The public testimony at Wednesday's meeting leaned heavily against one school, Broward Estates Elementary, being closed and transformed into an early childhood learning center.

“Other communities are getting upgrades, collegiate programs that are outstanding, but for our community, all we’re getting is moved from one school to another,” one father complained.

“Broward Estates, I think research has shown us time and time and time again that early childhood education is imperative to the success of every child in our community, being able to offer this is life-changing,” said board member Rebecca Thompson.

So by passing the superintendent’s plan, four elementary schools would become K8’s. They are Hollywood Central, Coral Cove, Coconut Creek, and Silver Shores. Pines Middle School will be transformed into a 6-12 academy.

“It is the first step of us being able to provide our students with the excellent continuing excellent education that they deserve,” said board chair Debbi Hixon.

“Transitioning schools from K-5 to K-8’s, transitioning middle schools from traditional 6 through 8 to a 6 through 12 model, also transitioning a school from a traditional elementary school to an early learning center to continue to address the needs in a larger area in that community to make sure our students are coming to their elementary schools kindergarten ready,” Hepburn said after the meeting.

“The alternative is to do the hard thing,” Zeman said. “To look people in the eye and say we need your students to go to a different school, why? So we can spend more money on instruction, so we can have all the programs in those schools that you want in your schools.”

Zeman said to get every school enrolled to 90% of its capacity, 33 schools would have to be closed, but in doing so, $90 million would be saved and could be invested in teacher raises and more programs to enhance educational opportunities.

That is not happening, but the superintendent’s plan goes into effect next school year, and the process isn’t finished, phase two of redefining schools is on the way.