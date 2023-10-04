From safety to salaries, Broward School Board presents wishlist to legislators

It wasn’t a long meeting Wednesday morning at Atlantic Technical College, Arthur Ashe Campus. It was, however, a rare opportunity for Broward County Public Schools, represented by the superintendent and several school board members, to discuss their wishlist in person with most of the Broward County state legislative delegation.

“That is our ultimate goal, we need to be an A,” Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata told the group in his opening remarks.

Moving Broward County Public Schools from a “B” grade to an “A” grade requires more than a plan, Licata told the legislators. It requires money.

“It always starts with funding, give us an opportunity to work our budgets a little bit more, independent way, so we’re supplying the best education for our children, “ Licata said. “We gotta talk about how we fund our schools, making sure we’re funding the right places, make sure we’re supporting our schools to be the safest, Broward County should be the beacon for school safety as we look into our own police force, we’d really like some assistance on that.”

The school district relies on local police agencies to provide school resource officers, but Licata said they’d like to create their own police force, similar to what Miami-Dade County Public Schools has had for years. It’s a big expense and a long-term commitment.

“I think the biggest thing we can do is to continue to properly fund education, make sure kids are safe in school,” said state Rep. Chip LaMarca, (R), Lighthouse Point, identifying his most immediate priority.

State Rep. Robin Bartleman, (D) Weston, is a former school board member. I asked what her top priority is now for public education.

“Definitely, recruiting and retaining the best teachers, as a former special education teacher and assistant principal, that’s the single most important factor in a child’s learning," Bartleman said. "My daughter is a three-year 2nd-grade teacher, she lives with me because she cannot afford housing in Broward County. Four of her friends who are excellent teachers have left the profession because they cannot afford to live here."

LaMarca points out Florida has invested about $2.5 billion to raise teacher salaries over the past five years.

“Obviously, I mentioned I went to public school, I think of some of my teachers who got me where I am, and I want to make sure they get paid as well as people in the private sector,” LaMarca said.

State Sen. Dr. Rosalind Osgood, (D) Fort Lauderdale, another former school board member, said the state should open up its wallet for public education.

“We’re in a very difficult time in our nation right now where the cost of living has increased, so we must work to make sure that we’re adjusting salaries in a way that our teachers, our bus drivers, our ESPs, our principals, live and focus on educating our kids instead of worrying about paying their bills,” Osgood said.