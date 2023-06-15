Broward School Board votes for new superintendent

The next superintendent of the Broward County Public Schools district has been decided on.

By a 7-2 vote Thursday, the Broward School Board approved Dr. Peter Licata as the next person to lead the sixth largest school district in the country.

Licata is an assistant superintendent for Palm Beach County Public Schools. During interviews Wednesday as one of the three finalists, he said he’s committed to raising teacher salaries.

“Broward County currently is a B, Palm Beach is an A, it’s a buyer’s market for teachers, what separates Broward from the other counties is someone’s interested in being a teacher, why would they come to Broward County?” Licata said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A parent asked him, “How will you protect educators and their livelihoods from politically motivated attacks on their instructional practice?”

“Schools are not places for political attacks,” Licata responded. “They shouldn’t be, we’re here to educate, we’re educators, we’re not lawyers, we’re not politicians.”

But when another parent asked him how he would uphold the Parental Bill of Rights law, which allows any parent to object to a book, which as we’ve seen, can lead to books being removed for every child, Licata said the district would uphold the law if he was superintendent.

“I’ve read it probably 300 times, I don’t see anything out of the ordinary, I think it’s just parents wanting to be involved in their child’s education.” Licata said.

Licata was approved over Luis Solana, an administrator in the Detroit public school system, and Dr. Sito Narcisse, the current superintendent of schools in Baton Rouge, Louisiana