Broward School Board Weighing Options for Reopening Campuses

The Broward County School Board will be discussing their reopening plans for the upcoming school year after the state's education commissioner ordered schools to reopen in August.

Tuesday's special workshop meeting will focus on a number of reopening items, including student support strategies and how schools will be utilizing their space.

On Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered public schools to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year with "the full panoply of services for the benefit of Florida students and families."

Schools throughout the state closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, with students shifting to online learning.

In his emergency order, Corcoran stressed the importance of reopening brick and mortar schools to students.

"There is a need to open schools fully to ensure the quality and continuity of the education process, the comprehensive well-being of students and families and a return to Florida hitting its full economic stride," Corcoran wrote.

Broward Schools, like others, are weighing their options, looking at a possible hybrid model in which students alternate between staying at home and going to class and a return to full time instruction in the classroom.

The Broward Teachers Union supports the full-time school model, but only if social distancing and other safety precautions are instituted.