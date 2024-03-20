Broward County Public Schools

Broward Schools approves plan to use walk-through metal detectors at some schools

The board members formally approved the plan, which calls for installing the metal detectors at 10 high schools and other school centers

A plan to install walk-through metal detectors at some Broward County Public Schools was approved by school board members at a meeting Wednesday morning.

The board members formally approved the plan, which calls for installing the metal detectors at a total of 10 high schools and other school centers.

Two schools - Flanagan High and Taravella High - will receive the detectors for summer sessions, and eight more will receive them before school starts in August.

The plan had been discussed earlier this year following a number of incidents involving students bringing weapons to schools.

Currently, Broward County Public Schools do random checks with hand-held metal detectors, called wanding.

