Broward Schools calls on parents, students to speak up about violent teen relationships

The Broward County School District is prioritizing Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and calling on parents and teens to pay attention.

“Students, If you or someone you know is being hurt physically or emotionally by a boyfriend or girlfriend, please help them help themselves,” Lori Alhadeff, the chair of the Broward County School Board, said in a video released on social media Thursday.

Teen dating violence can happen in person or electronically: anything from teasing and name-calling to texting or posting sexual pictures online without consent.

One in three teens experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they turn 18. That’s every third kid in the high school cafeteria.

“We are seeing it more on the social media side, youth are using Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, that cyber setting to perpetrate these acts of violence,” said Lammy Askar, with Voices For Children of Broward County.

She says parents should be looking out for certain behaviors.

“You might find they’re withdrawn, of course, there are physical red flags like bruises or cuts. Finding they might have unexplained moods, school is slipping out of their grip, they don’t have as many friend relationships anymore,” Askar said.

She suggests teaching kids about healthy romantic relationships as early as middle school so they aren’t just looking out for what’s wrong, they also know what’s right.

“Certainly look for relationships that have trust, respect, open communication, making decisions as a mutual party together and watching out for disrespect and lack of communication,” Askar said.

For resources on how to deal with teen dating violence or help someone suffering through it, visit www.loveisrespect.org.