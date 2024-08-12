Broward schools continue free breakfast, lunch while Miami-Dade unveils new food items

South Florida students are heading back to school this week and there's plenty to look forward to – including free lunch and new menu items.

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) announced that the Food and Nutrition Services Department will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students for the new school year.

This is thanks to several programs in place, including Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), Universal Free Breakfast, and Universal Free Lunch Program Pilot Year 2.

CEP provides breakfast and lunch at no cost for all students at 180 eligible Broward County Public Schools, while the school system will pilot the Universal Free Lunch Program in the remaining 47 non-Community Eligibility Provision (non-CEP) schools for a second year.

While Broward students returned to classes on Monday, Miami-Dade students still have a few days to go until they get to try some exciting, new food items.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools' Department of Food and Nutrition gave NBC6 a behind-the-scenes look at their Test Kitchen to showcase the District’s new menu items. Breakfast and lunch for students are also free of charge.

Miami-Dade Schools new menu items

Whole grain ham & cheese breakfast croissant

Whole grain cranberry orange scone

Sliced pumpkin bread

Red pepper frittata

Pan de bono bites

Philly beef steak

Roasted chicken drumsticks

BBQ pork rib patty

White garlic pizza

These are in addition to featured daily menu items including garden salads, sandwiches and assorted fresh fruit.

Miami-Dade County students head back to class on Thursday.