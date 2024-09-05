Broward Schools could soon have carbon monoxide detectors in cafeterias

Broward County Public Schools could soon be getting carbon monoxide detectors in their cafeterias.

The school board voted unanimously Wednesday to seek bids for a carbon monoxide detection system for the district.

The system would be placed in cefeterias and culinary labs, and is expected to cost around $55,000 for 1,200 units.

More discussions on the system were expected to take place at a school board meeting later in September.

The move comes after several workers were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident in the cafeteria at Cypress Bay High School in Weston last month.