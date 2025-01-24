All winners, but only one will be Broward Schools' Teacher of the Year

This is one of those cases where it really is a huge honor just to be nominated.

We’re talking about the Broward County Public Schools Caliber Awards. Five candidates are nominated for teacher of the year, and we visited each of their classrooms Thursday.

After 24 years of teaching the little ones, Dr. Jennifer Mehu still finds joy and inspiration in her classroom at Park Lakes Elementary.

“It’s not for the income but it’s definitely for the outcome,” Mehu said. “You know they come in and they’re kind of like a blank slate, but when they leave you, they’re full of knowledge so it’s great to see the tangible work pay off at the end.”

Mett Feiler teaches computer science at West Broward High School. I asked if he had a secret sauce on being a successful educator.

“Know your kids, love your students,” Feiler said. “Knowing that you made a difference in their lives and seeing you know, they write you these beautiful long notes, so that’s really where I find my motivation and love for the job.”

Richard Lamarre went to medical school, but found his passion teaching chemistry at Miramar High School.

“It’s really rewarding to see them make that connection and the a-ha moment where you see their face light up and you had a part of that,” Lamarre said. “The connection with the students really is empowering.”

Lillie de Castro wears several hats at McFatter Technical High School, and she’s the one kids come to for advice and direction.

“The students ask questions, they want help, and to be trusted with those opportunities, to help people take a direction in life or share a problem, is just the thing that gets me going,” de Castro said.

Deanna Waters is 31 years into her gig as a literacy coach and English teacher at Sawgrass Springs Middle, and she’s still excited by the challenge of making the light bulb turn on inside her students’ heads.

“And I’m getting goosebumps right now talking about it because it really is an amazing thing, it’s what kind of keeps that fire and makes me want to keep doing it every single day,” Waters said. “What can we read today, what can I share with them today, what can I do to help spark that, not just love of learning but love of books and make then want to continue to read.”

Each nominee said building relationships with their students is crucial to classroom success. They are the ones kids will remember decades from now, so they are already winners.

The teacher of the year will be announced on Feb. 7.