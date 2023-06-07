Broward sex offender accused of lewd conduct with underage McDonald's co-worker

A Broward man who was already a registered sex offender has been arrested again for alleged lewd conduct with an underage co-worker at Hallandale Beach McDonald's, authorities said.

Jakeem Jackson, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older, Broward jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened at the McDonald's at 111 N. Federal Highway.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jakeem Jackson

The alleged victim said Jackson, her shift manager, had started hugging her but as she pulled away, he continued to hold onto her, the arrest report said.

Jackson continued to approach her and at one point, placed his hands on her private area over her clothing, the report said.

The victim began to yell and told Jackson to leave her alone, the report said. Video of the incident was provided by the victim, according to the report.

Jackson appeared in bond court where prosecutors said the alleged victim is 16 years old.

A judge set a $100,000 bond and ordered Jackson to stay away from the victim and not to return to the McDonald's.

Brad Ashlin, the owner of the McDonald's where the alleged incident occurred, said Jackson was fired immediately after they learned of the incident.

"We are appalled by the unacceptable behavior of this former employee. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our people, and my organization has no tolerance for sexual harassment," Ashlin said in a statement. "We have offered our full support to the victim and are cooperating with the police investigation."

Jackson, of Lauderhill, had been accused in 2019 of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 35-year-old disabled man, an arrest report showed.

At the time, Jackson was working as a driver for the Broward County TOPS! program, which helps people with physical, cognitive, emotional, visual, or other disabilities get around the county, the report said.

The victim, who had been paralyzed from the waist down from a spinal cord injury, said Jackson had molested him after picking him up from his Hollywood home, the report said.

Jackson was arrested in 2020 and has been a registered sex offender since March of 2022, records showed.

A media spokesperson said the owner of the McDonald's did conduct a background check on Jackson, but due to when he was hired, the background check came back clear.