Broward Students Promote Kindness on Anniversary of Parkland Tragedy

To commemorate the two-year mark of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students in Broward County schools participated Friday in activities and service projects to remember the victims of the mass shooting.

At Oakland Park Elementary, students participated in several activities, including rock painting, to go with the message of being kind for "A Day of Service and Love."

“It stops bullying,” said 11-year-old Sadle Howard, who was painting rocks with his friends that spell out the word "kind."

He said he’s seen bullying at school, and painting the rocks makes them feel better.

“Everybody is being nice, kind, not rude, not mean, and it puts a good vibe in the class,” he said.

During the moment of silence, Sadle thought about the deadly shooting two years ago.

“How sad it was and how it was very unfortunate,” he said.

“I truly believe that they are aware,” said Elysia Page, a school counselor.

NBC 6's Nathalia Ortiz is in Miramar, one of the many sites across South Florida holding events on the 2nd anniversary.

She says it’s important for students to have social and emotional learning as a part of their day.

“It’s easy sometimes to say things that are negative and we often have to stop and think and have those reminders to say things that are nice to each other,” she said.

Students also took pictures in front of a mural that read, “Be the ‘I’ in kind.”

Sadle said that’s how he treats everyone.

“You would want someone to be kind to you, right?" he said. "And you would want people to treat you how you want to be treated, right?”

The rocks will stay in the school’s garden every day to remind students to be kind to one another.