Broward Teacher Won't Work With Students After Arrest in Son's Fentanyl Overdose Death

Shaneka Dean has been a language arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since last February, Broward County Public Schools officials said in a statement Wednesday

A Broward County teacher won't be allowed to work with students following her arrest in connection with her 1-year-old son's death from a fentanyl overdose, school district officials said.

Shaneka Dean, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of fentanyl in the death of her son, 1-year-old Zaire Cenatus, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

"The District is aware of the arrest and will take appropriate actions. The employee will not be working with students," the statement said.

The child's father, 30-year-old Wendy Previl, is facing the same charges in his death.

Shaneka Dean and Wendy Previl

Officials said the incident happened back on Sept. 24 at a home in Deerfield Beach when deputies responding to a medical emergency found the couple's child in medical distress.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was discovered he'd died from a lethal combination of drugs, including fentanyl, officials said.

Zaire Cenatus

Detectives determined after a lengthy investigation that the parents had been negligent and had "failed to provide the care, supervision and services necessary" for the boy, authorities said.

Dean bonded out of jail Tuesday morning, while Previl bonded out on Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

