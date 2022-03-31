Brush Fire Burns Along Krome Avenue, Scorches Thousands of Acres

Another brush fire that has scorched thousands of acres so far is burning along Krome Avenue in west Miami-Dade.

The fire, dubbed the L-30 fire by forestry officials, was first reported Thursday and is located west of Krome Avenue just south of the Broward County line.

Florida Forest Service

The fire has burned at least 6,500 acres as of Thursday afternoon. It's not a threat to homes, businesses or Krome Avenue at this time.

Brush fires are more likely to occur amid high winds and dry conditions. Officials reminded residents to keep windows and doors closed and run air conditioners if there is a fire in the area.

"The good news for us right now is the wind is coming from the south-southeast, so it's blowing the smoke toward the west and away from the populated areas of South Florida," David Rosenbaum of the Florida Forest Service said.

But a shift in the wind's direction and a cold front on Friday could be a double-edged sword, Rosenbaum said. Rain associated with that front can help put the fire out, but if it doesn't, the wind might blow the smoke into populated communities.

Another brush fire down south near SW 137th Avenue and 8th Street has been burning since Tuesday and has scorched almost 630 acres as of Thursday.