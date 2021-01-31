Broward

BSO Deputy Opens Fire on Car After Incident at Broward Hospital

Lauderhill Police officials say the initial incident took place around 4 a.m. outside a nightclub and ended with a female victim being shot

WTVJ-TV

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday involving an officer that took place following an earlier incident outside a Lauderhill nightclub.

Lauderhill Police Department officials say the initial incident took place around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Vegas Cabaret club, located near the 5400 block of North University Drive, and ended with a female victim being shot.

That victim was taken to Florida Medical Center, where officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies became involved in a foot chase with a male who fled the vehicle that transported the victim.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

ICYMI: Florida Gov. Says State Needs More Vaccines, How to Avoid Online Dating Scams

Broward 47 mins ago

South Florida Group on Mission to Protect, Clean Up Local Waterways

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

While taking that man into custody, a Lauderhill Police officer was struck by a car that was attempting to retrieve the man. A BSO deputy discharged their firearm during that incident, according to officials.

The officer who was struck suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay. The female shooting victim was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Investigators did not release additional details on the initial shooting or what led to the chase. Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Police or Broward County CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BrowardBroward Sheriffs Officeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us