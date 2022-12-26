Broward County

BSO Detectives Searching For 16-Year-Old Missing From Cooper City

Sage Domenic Aristeo, 16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. in Cooper City

By NBC 6 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Cooper City.

According to detectives from the BSO Missing Persons Unit, Sage Domenic Aristeo was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.

Aristeo is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Aristeo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

