BSO Detectives Searching For 16-Year-Old Missing From Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Cooper City.

According to detectives from the BSO Missing Persons Unit, Sage Domenic Aristeo was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.

Aristeo is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Aristeo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).