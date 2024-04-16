Building president addresses long security gate lines at Pembroke Pines senior community

At the beginning of April, lines at the visitor’s entrance at Century Village had wait times of almost two hours. On Tuesday morning, it was a bit better with a 45-minute wait time.

Since NBC6 first broke the story a few weeks ago, the president of one of the many homeowner’s associations in the over 55 community in Pembroke Pines is trying to set the record straight on what sparked these long lines.

“When they decided OK, we’re going to crack down on security, the lines happened and people got upset. But it’s either you want it one way or you want it the other way,” said Beverly Erickson, president of six buildings inside Century Village.

Erickson said procedures changed at the entrance gates on April 1 after many residents complained about wanting stiffer security. She explained how this came after reports of crimes like the thefts of catalytic converters from cars and guards letting unauthorized people into the community.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There's growing concern and frustration as people say they have been waiting in long lines for hours to get into a Pembroke Pines senior community. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

“What happened was that people were complaining that we had no security. They felt that people were getting in that did not belong and that the guards were just waving them in," Erickson said. "It seems like the company automatically fired most of the workers and hired new ones and started training them and they followed all the rules."

Renters and visitors also had to renew their entry barcodes and passes with these new procedures, but Erickson agrees that the changes came abruptly with little warning or notice.

“In my opinion, it should have been planned more efficiently and let people know we’re going to be cracking down," Erickson said. "If you need to get your cards, IDs and barcodes renewed you better do it. There was no warning so to speak."

While there has been an improvement from the lengthy lines at the beginning of April, visitors told NBC6 Tuesday they’re not in the clear yet.

“I’m a physical therapist and my patients are suffering because sometimes by the time I make it in there, they’re gone. So they’re missing their appointments with me,” said Lina Galvez, a physical therapist who frequently visits Century Village.

“It’s terrible. I can’t get in to get my parents. My dad had canceled a hospital appointment last week because of an hour and a half sitting like this. There needs to be more communication. They need to set up a format that everybody is aware of. The format they have now is not working,” said Judy Boyle, whose parents live in Century Village.

According to Erickson, management at Century Village has been trying to alleviate the situation by allowing authorized frequent visitors like nurses and family members to get barcodes to enter through the resident’s lane.

“The aids that can get barcodes have been doing it and the guests, so it should be less and less, but you figure 14,000 people live in Century Village," Erickson said. "How many guests? I don’t know, but it’s a hard situation. As more and more people do what they’re supposed to do and get the codes and the renewal and all that they’re supposed to do, it will work itself out."

The lines at the visitor’s lanes ebb and flow depending on the time of day or day of the week, but Erickson said Century Village is still trying to work out all the kinks with this new process.