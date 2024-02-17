Bus catches on fire after 6th grade class field trip to SeaWorld

A 6th grade school field trip had a scary interruption after the bus the class was on suddenly caught fire as the students were heading back from SeaWorld in Orlando on Friday, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers confirmed that a total of 42 kids and 2 adults were already evacuated when the bus became fully engulfed.

They also say that no injuries were reported.

Broward County Public Schools sent NBC6 a statement regarding the incident.

"All students, chaperones and the bus driver safely evacuated prior to the fire starting. No one was hurt. The chaperones, including a School Resource Officer and Assistant Principal, escorted the students to the Turnpike rest stop to wait for a replacement bus," BCPS spokesperson stated. "All students were safe during this time and the school’s principal remained in communication with the students’ parents and guardians regarding this situation."

Students and chaperones were returned safely to the school after a replacement charter bus arrived for them.

"We are proud of the quick responses to this situation by all those involved, as the safety of students and staff is always our priority," the statement continued.

The reason why the bus caught fire is still unknow, according to the FHP.

