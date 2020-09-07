coffee

Cafetera on Wheels Serves Up Cafecito Around Miami

It's proven to be a recipe of success, even during the pandemic.

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new coffee concept has rolled into the scene in South Florida.

Nine months ago, over some cafecito, an idea was born. Two friends took a look at a cafetera and decided, why not make a giant one?

"La Cafetera" is about 13 feet tall by 7 feet wide, and mounted on a trailer ready to go to any event or location. To kick off the holiday weekend, administrators at Our Lady of Lourdes academy hired the cafe-on-wheels as a sweet surprise for teachers.

Local

Fort Lauderdale Sep 6

Police Searching for Man Accused of Attempted Sexual Battery at Fort Lauderdale Massage Parlor

Miami Heat 11 hours ago

Miami Looks to Secure Series Against Milwaukee in Game 5

Inside, John Fernandez and Alexander Linares prep the espresso and offer the Cuban classics: cafecito, cortadito and cafe con leche.

"We wanna bring smiles in this time of disaster and pandemic and all this negative energy ... we are trying to bring some light to that," Linares said.

Fernandez and Linares created the concept in 2019 and brought it to life in March 2020. Once the pandemic started brewing, that didn’t stop them.

"We were able to do parades, and stuff like that, private events," Linares said. "So thank God we were able to adapt and do stuff for the community.” 

The friends and co-owners hope to spread the cafecito love across the country. They’re already in talks to build more cafeteras.

"I’m super proud of it. 'Till this day, every time I open up the garage door and I see it, I say, 'Wow, we actually did this. This is still real and it’s here!'" Linares said.

To see what they’re up to next you can find them on Instagram @lacafetera.305

This article tagged under:

coffeeMiamifood truckcafecito
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us