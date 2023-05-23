Miami

Car Crashes Into Braman Motors Dealership in Miami

The incident happened at the dealership on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 21st Street

By Brian Hamacher

Police and rescue workers responded after a car crashed into a Braman Motors dealership in Miami Tuesday.

The incident happened at the dealership on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 21st Street.

Aerial fooatge showed the car drove off the roadway and over a sidewalk and grassy area before crashing through a glass window.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed the damage left behind inside the dealership from the crash.

It was unknown what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately known.

