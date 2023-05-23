Car Crashes Into Braman Motors Dealership in Miami

Police and rescue workers responded after a car crashed into a Braman Motors dealership in Miami Tuesday.

The incident happened at the dealership on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 21st Street.

Aerial fooatge showed the car drove off the roadway and over a sidewalk and grassy area before crashing through a glass window.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed the damage left behind inside the dealership from the crash.

Looks like they hit the spot for a new car😳🚙| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/9hMsrfprs9 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) May 23, 2023

It was unknown what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately known.

