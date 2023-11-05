Car crashes into Chinese restaurant in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police Officers responded to 7748 W Commercial Blvd around 2:00 PM on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a car that crashed into a building.

According to Lauderhill Police, "Officers arrived and observed that a black Toyota sedan had been driven into the front of the business."

The driver of the Toyota was an adult male. He was transported to a medical facility for minor injuries, said Lauderhill Police.

NBC6 spoke with the adjacent restaurant owner who said she was in the back of her restaurant when the crash happened.

"I heard a loud crash," said the owner. "It's very scary, 5 inches over and it would have been our restaurant."

She also claims that this is not the first time an accident like this has happened at the shopping center.

"This has happened before. On the opposite side, an elderly lady hit the gas, accelerated and crashed into the mailbox," the owner said. "Now, a car drove directly into the Chinese restaurant."

