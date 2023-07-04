Fort Lauderdale

Car crashes into pool in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC6

NBC6

Officials responded after a car crashed into a pool Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded at around 2:30 p.m. to the pool off Oakland Boulevard and Northeast 30th Street.

A silver sedan appeared to have crashed through a wooden gate before going into the pool. Footage from Chopper 6 showed the damage.

There were no injuries, police said. It's unclear how the car got into the water and there were no details on the driver's condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us