Car crashes into pool in Fort Lauderdale

Officials responded after a car crashed into a pool Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded at around 2:30 p.m. to the pool off Oakland Boulevard and Northeast 30th Street.

A silver sedan appeared to have crashed through a wooden gate before going into the pool. Footage from Chopper 6 showed the damage.

There were no injuries, police said. It's unclear how the car got into the water and there were no details on the driver's condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the vehicle.